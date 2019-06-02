Leslie Joy Davis, 59, of Davenport. FL, and formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Orlando Regional Medical Center in Florida. She was the wife of Paul D. Davis, with whom she shared over 40 years of loving marriage. Born in Bethlehem, Leslie was the daughter of the late Russell C. and Roselle (Weaver) Borman. She was a private child care professional, and also worked as an Aftercare teacher at Notre Dame of Bethlehem School. She loved to paint and read, as well as gardening, watching movies and going for long car rides in the country. She was an avid DisneyWorld fan. Above all else, she loved life and her family. Leslie was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church. Our family would like to thank all the family and friends who have supported us during this very difficult time.SURVIVORS: Husband Paul: sons Daniel Davis of Richmond, VA, Dylan Davis of Bethlehem; daughter Elena Davis of Davenport, FL; grandson Easton; brother Gary Borman and his partner Jim Majors of Allentown; sister Debbie Shade of Allentown; step-mother Joan Borman of Bethlehem.SERVICES: A Calling Hour will be held on Saturday, June 8, from 10 AM to 11 AM in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com CONTRIBUTIONS: in lieu of flowers to: Lupus Foundation of America, Inc. 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037 Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary