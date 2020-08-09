Rochester, NY - Passed away with family at his bedside on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Les was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 18, 1926, the son of Leslie Lawrence Feidler and Maud Feidler. Moving to Warren, Pennsylvania several years later, he spent most of his young life in Warren, except for a few years in Los Angeles. He went on to attend The University of Pennsylvania in the V-12 program of the United States Navy and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering, graduating as a member of the Tau Beta Phi engineering honor society. He was also a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy soon following graduation as the war was coming to an end. Les then took a job with the Bethlehem Steel Corporation where he had a 34-year career in the Erection Department, serving as the chief engineer on a number of buildings and bridges, including the Greater New Orleans bridge crossing the Mississippi River and the Lewiston Queenston Bridge crossing the Niagara River. During his first assignment for Bethlehem Steel, he moved to Pottstown, Pennsylvania where he met his wife of 64 years, Mary Jane Shaner. His early assignments with Bethlehem took Les and his wife to Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Baltimore. He later went on to join the Sales Engineering department at Bethlehem Steel where he and his wife moved to Center Valley, Pennsylvania, where they lived for the next 36 years. In 2010, Les and Jane moved to Rochester, New York to live in the same town with their daughter.
Les was very self-reliant, never having a repair person come to his home until late in his life. He was an active member of a number of Presbyterian church congregations in each town where he and his wife lived. He was also a long-time member of the Saucon Valley Country Club in Pennsylvania. Les was devoted to his family and friends and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand, provide a word of encouragement, or fix whatever needed to be fixed. He and his wife also shared a lifelong interest in collecting early American antiques.
Les is survived by his daughter, Beth Aten of Rochester, New York; and son, Mark Feidler of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Emily Kilgroe, Tom Aten, Alex Feidler, and Elizabeth Feidler.
A Celebration of Les's life will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Third Presbyterian Church, 4 Meigs Street, Rochester, NY 14607. To share a memory of Les or send a condolence to the family, visit www.anthonychapels.com
