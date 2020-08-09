1/
Leslie Lawrence Feidler Jr.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rochester, NY - Passed away with family at his bedside on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Les was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 18, 1926, the son of Leslie Lawrence Feidler and Maud Feidler. Moving to Warren, Pennsylvania several years later, he spent most of his young life in Warren, except for a few years in Los Angeles. He went on to attend The University of Pennsylvania in the V-12 program of the United States Navy and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering, graduating as a member of the Tau Beta Phi engineering honor society. He was also a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy soon following graduation as the war was coming to an end. Les then took a job with the Bethlehem Steel Corporation where he had a 34-year career in the Erection Department, serving as the chief engineer on a number of buildings and bridges, including the Greater New Orleans bridge crossing the Mississippi River and the Lewiston Queenston Bridge crossing the Niagara River. During his first assignment for Bethlehem Steel, he moved to Pottstown, Pennsylvania where he met his wife of 64 years, Mary Jane Shaner. His early assignments with Bethlehem took Les and his wife to Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Baltimore. He later went on to join the Sales Engineering department at Bethlehem Steel where he and his wife moved to Center Valley, Pennsylvania, where they lived for the next 36 years. In 2010, Les and Jane moved to Rochester, New York to live in the same town with their daughter.

Les was very self-reliant, never having a repair person come to his home until late in his life. He was an active member of a number of Presbyterian church congregations in each town where he and his wife lived. He was also a long-time member of the Saucon Valley Country Club in Pennsylvania. Les was devoted to his family and friends and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand, provide a word of encouragement, or fix whatever needed to be fixed. He and his wife also shared a lifelong interest in collecting early American antiques.

Les is survived by his daughter, Beth Aten of Rochester, New York; and son, Mark Feidler of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Emily Kilgroe, Tom Aten, Alex Feidler, and Elizabeth Feidler.

A Celebration of Les's life will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Third Presbyterian Church, 4 Meigs Street, Rochester, NY 14607. To share a memory of Les or send a condolence to the family, visit www.anthonychapels.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral & Cremation Chapels
2305 Monroe Avenue
Rochester, NY 14618
585-244-0770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anthony Funeral & Cremation Chapels Brighton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved