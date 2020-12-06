1/2
Lester B. Hulsizer
1921 - 2020
Lester B. Hulsizer, 99, of Gracedale, formerly of Palmer Twp., PA died Dec. 3, 2020. Born March 7, 1921 in Easton, PA he was a son of the late Mabel (Myers) and Johnson B. Hulsizer. A 1938 graduate of Phillipsburg HS, he was a Staff Sergeant in the Army Air Corps during WWII, serving with the 397th Bomb Squadron. His wife of 77 years, Jane (Salzman) Hulsizer, died in April. Lester was a truck driver for E.B. Libe, Inc. for 46 years before retiring and a member of First Presbyterian Church, Easton.

He is survived by his children: Barry Hulsizer and Valerie Frederickson both of Palmer Twp.; grandson: Chris Kindt (wife Kelley); and great-grandchildren: Abby and Ryan Kindt and their mother Jennifer Cooprider.

Services are private with interment in Easton Cemetery. ARR: Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to any Veteran's Organization. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
December 4, 2020
Remembering Les from the North End days. Nice man. He & wife Jane & Mother Mabel were friends & customers with the Brunetti's of The North End Market.
richard & mary lou brunetti
December 4, 2020
Val and Barry: I am so sorry for the loss of your father. We had many memories of him and your mom.
Bowie Summitt
December 4, 2020
Lester was a phenomenal man. At 90 years or better out walking miles every morning, dusting his car off. shoveling snow, taking best care of his wife Jane a lovely lady. Lived next door to me for about 15 years before going into care center. I am so sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace with the Lord. God Bless you and keep you strong during this time of sorrow. Love and blessings, Janette Schaffer
JANETTE L SCHAFFER
Friend
December 4, 2020
Sir,
I did not know you personally, however I would be honored to "Thank You" for your dedicated and honorable Military Service; to OUR country.
As a member of the "GREATEST GENERATION", and as a "WORLD WAR II VETERAN"; you Sir are my HERO!
At a later date, we will meet in that "SPECIAL PLACE" which GOD reserves for ALL of those who have stepped forward; to serve their country in a Military Uniform.
May ALL of GOD'S blessings, be with your Dear Family!

Sergeant Major (E-9) Larry E. & Mrs. Sheila M. (LaBar) Williams, US Army/ Retired (TN)
Larry E. Williams
Military
December 4, 2020
I am sorry to read of Lester's passing, my condolences to Barry, Valerie and family. I still remember the days in Delaware Heights while growing up, although I have not seen the family in over 50 years. RIP Mr. Hulsizer.
Ken Weaver
Friend
