Lester B. Hulsizer, 99, of Gracedale, formerly of Palmer Twp., PA died Dec. 3, 2020. Born March 7, 1921 in Easton, PA he was a son of the late Mabel (Myers) and Johnson B. Hulsizer. A 1938 graduate of Phillipsburg HS, he was a Staff Sergeant in the Army Air Corps during WWII, serving with the 397th Bomb Squadron. His wife of 77 years, Jane (Salzman) Hulsizer, died in April. Lester was a truck driver for E.B. Libe, Inc. for 46 years before retiring and a member of First Presbyterian Church, Easton.
He is survived by his children: Barry Hulsizer and Valerie Frederickson both of Palmer Twp.; grandson: Chris Kindt (wife Kelley); and great-grandchildren: Abby and Ryan Kindt and their mother Jennifer Cooprider.
Services are private with interment in Easton Cemetery. ARR: Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to any Veteran's Organization. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com
