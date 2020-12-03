1/1
Lester C. Kilpatrick Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lester C. Kilpatrick, Jr., 77, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of the late Dolores M. (Hollinger) Kilpatrick. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Lester C. Kilpatrick, Sr. and Christine (Magan) Fernandes. Lester was a graduate of Liberty High School. He worked for Valley Farm Market and Tarket for over 40 years, until retiring. Lester was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church. He was part of the Liberty Sunday Nighters Bowling league, with St. John Capistrano Holy Name Society at the Hungarian Catholic Club. Lester was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time with his family.

SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Wendy Koach and her husband Scott of Bethlehem; son Michael Kilpatrick of Bethlehem; siblings Patrick Landon and his wife Marie, Joanne Furry and her husband Forrest, Christine Gregus and her husband Tom, and Bill Fernandez and his wife Phillipa; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister-in-law and two brother-in-laws. Lester was preceded in death by his siblings Ruth Kilpatrick and Patsy Rodriguez.

SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday December 5, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends for one hour prior to the time of the service. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. The number of guests in the funeral home at one time will be limited. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved