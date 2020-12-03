Lester C. Kilpatrick, Jr., 77, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of the late Dolores M. (Hollinger) Kilpatrick. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Lester C. Kilpatrick, Sr. and Christine (Magan) Fernandes. Lester was a graduate of Liberty High School. He worked for Valley Farm Market and Tarket for over 40 years, until retiring. Lester was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church. He was part of the Liberty Sunday Nighters Bowling league, with St. John Capistrano Holy Name Society at the Hungarian Catholic Club. Lester was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time with his family.
SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Wendy Koach and her husband Scott of Bethlehem; son Michael Kilpatrick of Bethlehem; siblings Patrick Landon and his wife Marie, Joanne Furry and her husband Forrest, Christine Gregus and her husband Tom, and Bill Fernandez and his wife Phillipa; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister-in-law and two brother-in-laws. Lester was preceded in death by his siblings Ruth Kilpatrick and Patsy Rodriguez.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday December 5, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends for one hour prior to the time of the service. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. The number of guests in the funeral home at one time will be limited. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.