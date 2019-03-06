Lester E. Dechert, 84, of New Tripoli, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was the loving husband of Faye L. (Miller) Dechert with whom he shared over 66 years of marriage. Born in Jonestown, he was the son of the late Lester and Florence (Keim) Dechert. Lester honorably served his country in the United States Navy. Lester worked as a Manager at the former McCrory Stores for over 40 years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and the Hellertown American Legion #397. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife Faye, he will be lovingly remembered by his Sons, David R. Dechert, Sr. and wife Ko, Frederick M. Dechert and wife Janet; Grandchildren, Shawn Ballek and husband Steve, Christina Dechert, David R. Dechert, Jr. and wife Jessica, Melissa Dechert, and Jessica Kelly; 16 Great Grandchildren; 4 Great Great Grandchildren, 2 Brothers and 1 Sister. Lester is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Dechert and sister, Judy Etzweiler. Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 881 Marcon Blvd., Allentown, PA 18109. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary