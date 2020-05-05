Lester F. Koch
Lester F. Koch, 78, of Catasauqua, PA. passed away at home on May 3, 2020. He was the husband of Debra A. (Matthias) Koch. Lester was born in Pottsville, PA., a son of the late Carl and Claire (Mills) Koch. He was a veteran, having served in the US Army. Lester was a 1959 graduate of Tamaqua High School and was later employed as a truck driver for Penske Trucking, Allentown, PA. until retirement. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his stepson, Joshua Shive, at home; two stepdaughters, Nicole Fritz, Fayetville, N.C. and Andrea Shive, Allentown, PA.; and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Shawn Koch, and his sister, Garnet Shirey. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2020.
