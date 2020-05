Lester F. Koch, 78, of Catasauqua, PA. passed away at home on May 3, 2020. He was the husband of Debra A. (Matthias) Koch. Lester was born in Pottsville, PA., a son of the late Carl and Claire (Mills) Koch. He was a veteran, having served in the US Army. Lester was a 1959 graduate of Tamaqua High School and was later employed as a truck driver for Penske Trucking, Allentown, PA. until retirement. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his stepson, Joshua Shive, at home; two stepdaughters, Nicole Fritz, Fayetville, N.C. and Andrea Shive, Allentown, PA.; and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Shawn Koch, and his sister, Garnet Shirey. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences.