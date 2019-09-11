|
|
Lester G. Smith, 57, of Moore Township, formerly of Bethlehem Township, passed away peacefully, while surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 07, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Claudine A. (Latour) Smith. Together they celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on April 25th. Born in Wilson Borough, he was the son of the late Burton and Dorothy (Wolfe) Smith. A 1980 graduate of Freedom High School, Lester also graduated from Kutztown University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. His career in law enforcement spanned 20 years, which began with serving as a part time police officer with the Borough of Fountain Hill. Lester then served as Sergeant of the Moravian College Police Department while concurrently working part time with the Bethlehem Township Police Department, prior to being hired full time and proudly serving as a K9 police officer, before retiring in 2005. Lester's love of dogs, especially German Shepherds, undeniably contributed to his credit in initiating the K9 program in Bethlehem Township. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police as well as Manoquesy Lodge No. 413 F. & A.M., Bath, and he served on the zoning and planning commissions for the Board of Supervisors of Moore Township. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Claudine, he is survived by a daughter, Claire, at home; two sisters, Sandra Miller, of Lebanon, PA, and Diane Smith, of Albrightsville; parent-in-laws, Antoine and Gloria (Grasse) Latour, of Whitehall, a sister-in-law, Suzanne Reinman, of Stillwater, Oklahoma; a niece, Carolyn Beyer and her husband, Bryan, of Akron, PA; along with many caring friends. Services: A Memorial Service in celebration of Lester's life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. in Emmanuel's Lutheran Church, 3175 Valley View Drive, (Emanuelsville) Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday afternoon from 12:30 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. in the church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown - Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Char-Will Kennels German Shepherd Rescue, 2 E. Railroad Avenue, New Ringgold, PA 17960.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 11, 2019