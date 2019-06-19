Lester J. Miller, Jr.



Lester J. Miller, Jr., 71, formerly of Emmaus, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born February 1, 1948 in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Lester, Sr. and Charlotte (Soos) Miller. Lester worked at American National Can Group Inc. for many years. He then worked and retired from J&J Luxury Transportation, Allentown. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Lester was an avid bowler and golfer. He also enjoyed coaching softball over the years. Survivors: daughters, Kimberly Gerlach and husband, Henry Wolfe, Beth Hallman and fiancé, David Miller, and Lori Gober and fiancé, William Biery; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Lester was predeceased by 4 sisters. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 in loving memory of Lester.



