Lester R. "Skip" Jones
1937 - 2020
Lester "Skip" R. Jones, Jr., 83 of Nazareth, PA. passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 with his family by his side, at Moravian Hall Square Retirement Community, in Nazareth. Born February 8, 1937 in Easton, PA, he was the son of the late Lester R. Jones, Sr. and Miriam V. (Held) Jones. He was the husband of Elda Mae (Wagner) Jones with whom he shared 62 years of marriage this November 22, 2020. Skip was a graduate of Nazareth Area High School who went on to further his education, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education from East Stroudsburg State Teacher's College in 1962. Skip became an Elementary School Teacher first for Parkland School District and then for the Easton Area School District - Tracy Elementary School for a total of 33 years retiring in 1995. Skip was a longtime member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Nazareth, PA. where he served as a past Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, Council President, a Word and Witness Bible Study Leader, member of the church Choir, and a committeeman for the Church's Cremation Columbarium. Skip also offered his time as a Funeral Assistant for over 15 years at the Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, Nazareth. He served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army.

Surviving along with his wife are daughters, Susan K. Daley of Bethlehem, PA, Karen F. wife of Micah Furler, and Judy B. Jones and companion Chris Sutter both of Nazareth, PA, sisters, Sandra Minnich, and Kathie Schoeneberger both of Nazareth, PA; 3 Grandchildren; 6 Great-Grandchildren.

Future Memorial Services to be announced, Bartholomew - Schisler F.H., 211 E. Center St., Nazareth, PA. has been entrusted with his care and services.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Music Fund at St John's Lutheran Church Nazareth or Morningstar Senior Living Foundation/Good Samaritan Fund c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
