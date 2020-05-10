Lester S. Kemmerer, 91, of Upper Nazareth Township, passed away on Friday, May 08, 2020, at Country Meadows in Bethlehem, where he resided for the past three and a half years. He was the husband of the late Lorraine A. (Lilly) Kemmerer, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2016. Born in Nazareth, he was the son of the late Lottie (Keller) Bonney and stepson of the late Elmer Bonney. He was a graduate of Nazareth High School, class of 1946. Lester retired in 1984 from AT & T in Allentown, formerly Western Electric. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and making wooden toys. Lester was a faithful member of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church of Moorestown. Survivors: He is survived by a son, Bruce Kemmerer and his wife, Shelly, of Effort; three daughters, Sandra Muschlitz and her husband, James, of Bushkill Township, Connie DeNardo and her husband, John, of Nazareth, and Lynn Lentz and her husband, Stanley, of Coopersburg; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Nardella, stepsisters, Vera Frable and Dorothy Parsons, and a stepbrother, Clifford Bonney. Services: Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services for Lester will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, 696 Johnson Road, Nazareth, PA 18064.



