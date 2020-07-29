Lewis C. Keck, 80, of Allentown, went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Louise Keck (McGilvary) and they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this December. Lewis was born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Homer and Verna Keck (Kreiss). Lewis spent most of his working career as a Machine Operator at Ingersoll-Rand Pump Company.



Lewis was the father of five daughters: Nancy Brown-Webber (husband Jim), Carol Pettit (husband Guy), Laurie Velazquez (husband Martin), Tracy Hagler (husband Christopher) and the late Bobbi Lee Keck. He was Pop-Pop to 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was also the youngest brother of Doris Krasley and the late Edwin Keck.



Private services will be held at Indian Town Gap Veterans Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Lukes Hospice, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA, 18015.



Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.



