Lewis "Ossie" Davis

Lewis "Ossie" Davis In Memoriam
10/1/41 - 10/18/17

Two years have now gone by and I continue to try and adjust. The second year has been even harder as the reality of you not being in my life is settling in. The house is quiet and lonely but full of such good memories of our life toghether. Thankfully we listened to our hearts way back then and had an amazing and wonderful 29 years together. You taught me what it meant to love and be loved. You opened up the world to me. You will be forever in my heart and soul and I will always love you.

Mary Ann
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2019
