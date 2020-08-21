1/1
Lewis H. Shoemaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis H. "Bud" Shoemaker,78 of Spring Branch Texas, formerly of Orefield PA and Cape Coral/Ft. Myers FL..passed away on July8,2020. He was the husband of Carol M. (Stein) with whom he celebrated 58 yrs of marriage in November 2019.

Bud worked his family orchard until 1984. Then moved to Cape Coral Fl. and worked for the City of Cape Coral until he retired to Spring Branch ,TX.

In addition to his loving wife he is survived by daughter Connie M., wife of Donald J. Shoemaker, son Edward C. and wife Angela, son Brian M. and wife Brenda, and daughter Peggy A. and partner Marlin Holben, and five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis J. and Beatrice E. (Dorwart) Shoemaker and two brothers, David L. and Donald C. Shoemaker.

A memorial will be at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved