Lewis H. "Bud" Shoemaker,78 of Spring Branch Texas, formerly of Orefield PA and Cape Coral/Ft. Myers FL..passed away on July8,2020. He was the husband of Carol M. (Stein) with whom he celebrated 58 yrs of marriage in November 2019.



Bud worked his family orchard until 1984. Then moved to Cape Coral Fl. and worked for the City of Cape Coral until he retired to Spring Branch ,TX.



In addition to his loving wife he is survived by daughter Connie M., wife of Donald J. Shoemaker, son Edward C. and wife Angela, son Brian M. and wife Brenda, and daughter Peggy A. and partner Marlin Holben, and five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis J. and Beatrice E. (Dorwart) Shoemaker and two brothers, David L. and Donald C. Shoemaker.



A memorial will be at the convenience of the family.



