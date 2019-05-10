|
|
Lewis J. Mathers, Jr. of Newtown Square on May 7, 2019.Husband of 62 years of Barbara O'Leary Mathers and father of Laura Schmieder (Joseph), Christopher Mathers (Vreni Hommes), Dana Mathers (Ignacio Duran), KennethMathers (Wynn Foor) and Eileen Mathers (Joseph Spinelli). Grandfather of 4 and great-grandfather of 1. Brother of Claire McLouth and late Catherine Kamrow.He was a professor at Villanova University in Civil and Environmental Engineering from 1960 to 2001.Memorial Service at a later date.Please go to www.danjolell.com for further information.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2019