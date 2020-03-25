|
|
Lewis Joseph Schray, 96, of Bethlehem, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 23, 2020. He was predeceased by his first wife Rachel (Kelly) Schray (1959) and in 2007 by his wife, Jean Elizabeth (Lunger) Schray. Lewis was born on May 1, 1923 in Bethlehem to the late John and Francis (Rituper) Schray. Lewis worked as a machinist for Bethlehem Steel before honorably serving in the Army Air Corp during WWII. After being honorably discharged, he attended Bethlehem Business College. Lewis then worked in sales and credit at several local cement companies and was an HUD inspector for Bethlehem Housing and Rehab. Throughout his working life he followed his real passion for plants and people in his Bethlehem Shrubbery business. He was active in the Bethlehem Jaycees and a founding member of Valley Enterprises investment club.
SURVIVORS: Lewis will be lovingly missed by his children James Schray and wife R. Candice Schray, Joanne Zsilavecz, Thomas Schray, LeeAnn Schray and husband Robert Tuttle, Brian and wife Cynthia Schray; grandchildren, Rebecca, Jacob, Matthew, Allison, Amber and Autumn Schray, Chad and Zachary Zsilavecz; great grandchildren, Wyatt, Della, Olivia, Anna, Lia and Sonny. He was predeceased by brother, Joseph Schray; sisters, Ethel Vrabel and Mary Schray.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, we invite you to plant a tree through the organization OneTreePlanted.org in memory of Lew.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2020