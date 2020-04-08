|
|
Lewis L. Best, 73, of Orefield, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest after being stricken. He was the husband of the late Jean A. (Kokolus) Best. Born in Allentown, May 16, 1946, Lewis was the son of the late Walter E. and Alice M. (Shoemaker) Best. He earned his MBA at Rutgers University. Lewis owned and operated Best Insurance Agency in Schnecksville since 1980 where he was a broker and agent. Prior to that, he was a commercial loan officer at the former First Valley Bank in Bethlehem for several years. Lewis was a former member of Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church, Orefield.
Survivors: Children, Julie A. Boscia and her husband, Christopher of Orefield, Gregg W. Best of Wind Gap; sister, Alyce P. Wilner and her companion, David Kuriluk of Cocoa, FL; grandchildren, Alex, Michael, and Callie.
Service: Private funeral services will be held Friday in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville with the Rev. Dody S. Siegfried officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. A recorded video of the funeral will be available Friday evening on the funeral home website.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2020