Liam Michael Gilroy, 41, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away from natural causes in his home on October 27, 2020. Liam was the son of Diane (Kotzur) Gilroy and the late William F. Gilroy III. Liam is survived by his sisters, Kate Gilroy (Adama Koné), Tara Gilroy (Jeff Stone), and Shawna Gilroy (Thomas Steck) as well nieces and nephews, Amina Koné, Madison Stone, Dylan Stone, Maxwell Steck, and Calvin Steck.
Liam graduated from Northampton Area High School in 1997. As a young adult, he worked in the construction industry with his father, building roads and bridges. He was an experienced grade checker and also worked as a surveyor's helper.
Liam was outgoing, friendly, and quick-witted. He enjoyed fishing, painting pictures, all things Irish, and spending time with his friends and family. He made the best chili in the world and loved grilling a good steak. He was a kind and caring person who liked to help others.
For the past 20 years, Liam has bravely lived with paranoid schizophrenia. Liam's family is grateful for the mental health professionals and others who encouraged Liam over the years.
Liam was laid to rest at Schenck's Cemetery in Howard, PA. A gathering to celebrate his life will be announced in the future.
Contributions in Liam's memory may be given to NAMI Lehigh Valley (National Alliance on Mental Illness) at nami-lv.org/donate
or mailed to 802 West Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.