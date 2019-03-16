Home

Libby P Clements, 51, of Salisbury Twp. passed away after complications of the flu on March 14, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest in Allentown. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Pearl (Kernechel) Landis. She was married to Kirk Clements for 29 yrs. Survivors: her husband: Kirk M Clements, daughter: Heather Clements and son: Alex of Salisbury Twp.; Brothers: Preston and Doug; Sisters, Lisa, Cindy, Lori, Joan, Paula, Barb and Karen. 18 nieces and nephews, 30 great nieces and nephews and 1 great great niece.Predeceased by her Brother, Lee.Services: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 23, 10:30 am at Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 1802 Turner St., Allentown 18104.Call: 10-10:30 am Interment: Private www.WeirFuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2019
