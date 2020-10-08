1/1
Liberty M. Zannikos
Liberty M. Zannikos, 78, of Bethlehem, died on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late George P. and Evangelia (Xenakis) Tsihlis. Liberty was preceded in death by her husband, Christos S. Zannikos in 1980.

Liberty was a graduate of Liberty High School. She was the co-owner and operator of several local restaurants with her family. Liberty also worked as a secretary for Union Bank and later retired from Connell Funeral Home where she was an assistant and notary public for 23 years.

Liberty will be remembered for the joy and generosity she shared with her family, her fondness of yard sales and searching for antiques, the love she had for her dogs, and her warm smile and wonderful sense of humor.

Liberty was predeceased by her sister, Argero Varoumas, brother, Peter G. Tsihlis, sister, Marcella Tsihlis Kondoleon, and sister, Athena Kladias. She will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1607 W. Union Blvd. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment and Trisagion will be held at Cedar Hill Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church and/or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
