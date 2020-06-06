Lila Godown
1956 - 2020
Lila Godown, 64 of Easton, PA died May 30, 2020. A 1974 graduate of Easton HS, she was a caretaker and worked in the service industry. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Easton and is survived by her daughter: Alison White; sisters: Beverly Wagner, Shirley Sharp, Terri Piro; brothers: Robert Huffstutler, Richard Weatherby; nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews. Her husband: Henry John "Hank" Godown, Jr., sister: Marshell Durnin and parents: Dorothy and Marshall Huffstutler died earlier. Services will be held at a later date due to Covid. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
R.I.P Lila my condolences to your family
Doreen Marr
Classmate
June 5, 2020
Lila was a bright light and a wonderful person. You were a great friend and listener. Those were the days my friend. Rest in peace. Condolences to Alison and the family.
Debbie Gilbert-Lee
Friend
June 5, 2020
Lila and I were friends in school we always had a good time.Sending my condolences to her family and friends. May You Rest In Peace Lila
Roseanne Nero Bistrick
June 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Lila and I were classmates from the Jr. High till we graduated. She had the most beautiful long hair. RIP, Lila, until we all see each other again!
Susan Lear- Jarrell
June 5, 2020
Bob and family. My sincerest condolences on the passing of Lila. May she rest in eternal peace.
Tony Glory
