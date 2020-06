Lila Godown, 64 of Easton, PA died May 30, 2020. A 1974 graduate of Easton HS, she was a caretaker and worked in the service industry. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Easton and is survived by her daughter: Alison White; sisters: Beverly Wagner, Shirley Sharp, Terri Piro; brothers: Robert Huffstutler, Richard Weatherby; nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews. Her husband: Henry John "Hank" Godown, Jr., sister: Marshell Durnin and parents: Dorothy and Marshall Huffstutler died earlier. Services will be held at a later date due to Covid. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com