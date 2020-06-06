Lila Godown, 64 of Easton, PA died May 30, 2020. A 1974 graduate of Easton HS, she was a caretaker and worked in the service industry. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Easton and is survived by her daughter: Alison White; sisters: Beverly Wagner, Shirley Sharp, Terri Piro; brothers: Robert Huffstutler, Richard Weatherby; nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews. Her husband: Henry John "Hank" Godown, Jr., sister: Marshell Durnin and parents: Dorothy and Marshall Huffstutler died earlier. Services will be held at a later date due to Covid. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 6, 2020.