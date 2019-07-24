Lilah B. McKellar, 66, of Allentown passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Nellie (Green) and Charlie Dorsey. She was the loving wife of Silbert McKellar.



Lilah worked as a Registered Nurse at various local medical facilities. She was a strong willed and independent woman who took pride in taking care of her family. She was a strong advocate for higher education and nursing professionalism. Lilah enjoyed shopping and watching her favorite TV shows. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.



She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 28 years, Silbert McKellar; sons, Jerome Neely, Carl Williams and Sam McKellar; brothers, Tommy Dorsey, Charles Dorsey and Timothy Dorsey; sisters, Penelope Moore and Elouise Coe; 11 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Lilah was preceded in death by her daughter, Tiffany Neely and brothers, Alfonso Smith, Willie Lee Green, Raymond Green and Jimmy Dorsey.



A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1016 Wood St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. in the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lilah B. McKellar Scholarship/Liberty High School c/o Penn Ultimate Group, 25 Treaty Dr. Chesterbrook, PA 19087. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on July 24, 2019