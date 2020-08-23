1/1
Lilia Fraga
1921 - 2020
Lilia Fraga 98 of Allentown passed away on August 20, 2020 at Westminster Village in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Antolin Fraga.

Lilia was born in Cuba on September 19, 1921 daughter of the late Santiago and Amalia (Liz) Bosch. Lilia and Antolin owned a grocery store in Cuba. She was a member of Missionary Church of Christ in Allentown.

Survivors: Son Osmani Fraga, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a daughter Lidia Betancur.

Graveside Service: Wednesday August 26, 2020 at 2PM in Greenwood Cemetery in Allentown. Funeral arrangements are by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
