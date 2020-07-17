Lillian A. Treichler, 76, of Seisholtzville, passed away with family and friends by her side on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was the wife of Jeremiah L. Treichler, to whom she was married for 54 years.
She was born in Sellersville to the late Jesse Randall and Catherine E. (Karver) Buck. Lillian graduated from Upper Perkiomen High School in 1961. She began her working career at Tony's Steak Shop in Green Lane, Zern's Market in Gilbertsville, Great American Knitting Mill in Bally for 25+ years, and last with WalMart in Trexlertown before retiring.
Lillian was a member of New Goshenhoppen United Church of Christ and worked in the church nursery. Previously, she attended Old Goshenhoppen. She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed baking, cooking, camping and having picnics. She left a lasting impression on everyone that she met.
In addition to her husband, she will be dearly missed and lovingly remember by her daughters Jessica A. Treichler and her significant other, Jeff Bernhard; Jennifer L. Treichler, all of Macungie and Judy G. Treichler and her significant other, Allen Mehrkam, of Temple. A brother Frank K. Buck and his wife Priscilla, of Green Lane. She was preceded in death by her infant son.
A viewing for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 9-11 AM at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington Street, East Greenville, PA 18041. Social distancing measures and masks will be required. Due to state gathering restrictions, services following the viewing will be held limited to family members. Burial will be in New Goshenhoppen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Fellowship at New Goshenhoppen UCC, 1070 Church Rd., East Greenville, PA 18041. Online condolences may be offered at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com