Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Lillian Wolf
Lillian A. Wolf


Lillian A. Wolf Obituary
Lillian A. Wolf, 97, of Allentown, passed away June 8, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late David A. Wolf. Born in Brockton, Schuylkill County, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Andrecjak) Sweigert.Survivors: Daughters, Arlene M. Gomes and her husband, Donald, and Mary Ellen Gamble and her husband, Mark; 4 Grandchildren; 7 Great-Grandchildren. Lillian was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Sweigert.Services: 11 AM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. Calling hours will be held 10-11 AM Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. www.BKRFH.comThe family would like to thank Phoebe Nursing Home for seven years of great care.
