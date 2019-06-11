|
|
Lillian A. Wolf, 97, of Allentown, passed away June 8, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late David A. Wolf. Born in Brockton, Schuylkill County, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Andrecjak) Sweigert.Survivors: Daughters, Arlene M. Gomes and her husband, Donald, and Mary Ellen Gamble and her husband, Mark; 4 Grandchildren; 7 Great-Grandchildren. Lillian was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Sweigert.Services: 11 AM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. Calling hours will be held 10-11 AM Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. www.BKRFH.comThe family would like to thank Phoebe Nursing Home for seven years of great care.
Published in Morning Call on June 11, 2019