83, of Coplay, passed away peacefully at the St. Luke's Hospice House, surrounded by her close family on February 22, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Lil was known to her family as their "hero," after bravely overcoming several setbacks during her fight. Born in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Reinhart and Anna (Rosner) Marakovits. Lil was one of six children. She worked as a Wedding and Banquets Coordinator at the St. Joe's in Northampton, but her most important job during her life was being "Grammy." Lil spent over 60 years of marriage with her loving husband, Alfred. A dedicated member of St. Peter's Parish in Coplay, Lil proudly served as a Eucharistic minister. She enjoyed making pierogis with the "pierogi ladies" once a month. Lil was well known by her family and friends to speak her mind. Her feisty attitude was loved by all and it was seen through her notorious rose tattoo on her ankle. Lil loved going to the casino, cooking and baking, but most importantly she enjoyed being surrounded by her loving family. Known as Grammy by her grandchildren, Lil served as their number one cheerleader in all they did. She was an integral part of their lives, instilling in them her own values of determination, faith, and the importance of family. In addition to her husband Alfred, Lil is survived by her son Kevin Binder and his wife Elise of Palmerton; daughter Kathy Silverblatt and her husband Daniel of North Catasauqua; and grandchildren Jessica, Jenna, Matthew, and Olivia. Lil has left a lasting impression on those who know and love her and will never be forgotten. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Msgr. John J. Martin on Monday February 25, 2019 at 1:30 pm in Saint Peter's Catholic Church, 4 South Fifth Street Coplay, PA 18037. Visitation with her family will begin at 1:00 pm in the Church foyer. Celebrating her uplifting presence, please wear white to her Mass if possible. Interment will follow in the Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation honoring Lil to St. Luke's Hospice Attn: Development Office 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015 or Saint Peter's Catholic Church 4 S 5th Street Coplay PA 18037 The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary