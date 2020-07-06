Lillian C. Horan, 87, of Breinigsville, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Cedarbrook – Allentown. She was the wife of the late John T. Horan, who died in 2012.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Randolph and Josephine (Yaniger) Weller. Lillian graduated High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was a former member of Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church in Allentown, where she was an active volunteer, sang on the choir and was a member of the Mother's Circle. Her family will always remember her as a wonderful homemaker.
Survivors: Sons, Barry Horan and his wife Shirley of Breinigsville and Scott Horan and his wife Ingrid of Kutztown; 3 grandchildren, Wendy Santay and her husband Kenneth, Leah Suchaverski and Robert Suchaverski, Jr.; 2 great-grandchildren, Tyler Santay and Sydney Yeich. Lillian was preceded in death by and a sister Mae Kalb a brother Randolph Weller, Jr.
Services: Funeral services and interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Allentown will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 5151 Hamilton Boulevard, Allentown, PA 18106.