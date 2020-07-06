1/2
Lillian C. Horan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian C. Horan, 87, of Breinigsville, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Cedarbrook – Allentown. She was the wife of the late John T. Horan, who died in 2012.

Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Randolph and Josephine (Yaniger) Weller. Lillian graduated High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was a former member of Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church in Allentown, where she was an active volunteer, sang on the choir and was a member of the Mother's Circle. Her family will always remember her as a wonderful homemaker.

Survivors: Sons, Barry Horan and his wife Shirley of Breinigsville and Scott Horan and his wife Ingrid of Kutztown; 3 grandchildren, Wendy Santay and her husband Kenneth, Leah Suchaverski and Robert Suchaverski, Jr.; 2 great-grandchildren, Tyler Santay and Sydney Yeich. Lillian was preceded in death by and a sister Mae Kalb a brother Randolph Weller, Jr.

Services: Funeral services and interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Allentown will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 5151 Hamilton Boulevard, Allentown, PA 18106.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved