Lillian C. (Grim) Schaffer, 87, formerly of Schnecksville, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Luther Crest, Allentown where she had been residing. She was the wife of the late William J. Schaffer who died in 2010. Born in Allentown, September 3, 1932, Lillian was the daughter of the late Samuel J. and Esther L. (Stettler) Grim. She was employed in the Laurys Station and Slatington Post Offices for 25 years before retiring. Prior to that, she worked for the former Western Electric in Allentown for 10 years. Lillian was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Laurys Station, living her faith through bibilical teahings since 1956. She cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren, enjoyed traveling with her husband, Bill and their friends, and loved playing pinochle.
Survivors: Daughter, Cathlene A. Paules and her companion, Andrew of Schnecksville; son, Craig W. Schaffer and his wife, Mimi of Naples, FL; sister, Irene L. Scherr of Allentown; grandchildren, Blaine, Lauren, Christopher, and William; great grandchildren, Talyn, Gage, and Marcus; predeceased by siblings, Paul S. Grim and Eleanor P. Schneck and a great grandson, Mason.
Service: Private funeral services will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. James T. Gottwald officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at St. John's U.C.C. Cemetery, Laurys Station. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. A recorded version of the service will be available Wednesday evening on the funeral home website by clicking the link on Lillian's obituary.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.