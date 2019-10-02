|
|
Lillian Gloria (DeLeo) Hafich, 90, died Sun. Sept. 29, 2019, at Phoebe Richland Healthcare Center, Richlandtown. Born Apr. 1, 1929 in the Bunker Hill section of Dunmore, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Josephine (Cacciamani) DeLeo, and the widow of the late Joseph A. Hafich, to whom she was married 44 years at the time of his passing in 1998. Lillian was employed with a variety of businesses, including Bell Telephone and Quakertown Hospital, but spent most of her working life helping run her family business, Emergency Systems Service Co. She was also an active member of St. Isidore Roman Catholic Church. Lillian is survived by: sons Robert (wife Kim) and Joseph (wife Linda) Hafich; grandchildren Ryan, Jessica, and Shelby (husband Kenneth); great-grandson Arlo; and sister Roxine Bernatovich (husband Andrew). In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by sisters Marie and Deanna. A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 PM on Sat. Oct. 5, at St. Isidore's Roman Catholic Church, 2545 W. Pumping Station Rd, Quakertown. Calling hours will be at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of Mass. Interment will be private and at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lillian's honor to St Isidore's Roman Catholic Church or Animals in Distress, at 5075 Limeport Pk, Coopersburg, PA 18036. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 2, 2019