|
|
Lillian Gloria (Recchia) Gray, born July 29, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA, and was married to Harold Gray for 58 years, who passed in 2010. She graduated from the Philadelphia Academy in 1948. Lillian attended Washington Missionary College, now Washington University, Takoma Park, MD. She taught elementary school in Jersey City, NJ later attending Andrews University in Berrien Springs, MI. She was certified as a supervisor and manager in the food service industry. Lillian worked at Blue Mountain Academy, 7 years, under the direction of Liz (Frymire) Evans. She worked in several secretarial jobs until her retirement, at Harris Pine Mills, and Muth Disposal. Lillian served as a church clerk and pianist at Slatington, later Walnutport, churches for 35 years, and lastly was vice president and then president, of the Mt. View Tenant Council where she resided for 11 years. She taught in the Kindergarten Division in several SDA Churches, for 35 years.
Survivors: Daughter, Linda K. wife of Carl Becker of Walnutport. Sons, Randy and wife Eve of Hamburg, Glenn and wife Shelly of Wapwallopen, PA. 14 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers, Roland, and Ugo.
Services: Memorial Services, 12Noon, Friday, November 1, 2019, at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 227 Willow Road, Walnutport, PA 18088. Call, 11:00AM-12Noon, Friday in church. Private Interment, Fairview Cemetery, Slatington. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Seventh Day Adventist Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 21, 2019