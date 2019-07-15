Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian K. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian K. Brown Obituary
Lillian K. Brown, 90, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Phoebe Home. She was the wife of the late Rodney K. "Rocky" Brown. They were married 63 years. Born in Bloomsburg, she was the daughter of the late Sterling D. and Laura H. (Miller) Goodman. She was a long-time active member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Allentown and more recently Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Children, Michael and his wife Donna of Allentown, Joni, wife of John Landis of Bradenton, FL; brother Charles and his wife Joyce of Allentown; 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren.

Services: 10:30 AM, Friday, July 19 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Contributions can be made in memory of Lillian to Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now