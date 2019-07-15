|
|
Lillian K. Brown, 90, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Phoebe Home. She was the wife of the late Rodney K. "Rocky" Brown. They were married 63 years. Born in Bloomsburg, she was the daughter of the late Sterling D. and Laura H. (Miller) Goodman. She was a long-time active member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Allentown and more recently Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown.
Survivors: Children, Michael and his wife Donna of Allentown, Joni, wife of John Landis of Bradenton, FL; brother Charles and his wife Joyce of Allentown; 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren.
Services: 10:30 AM, Friday, July 19 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Contributions can be made in memory of Lillian to Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on July 15, 2019