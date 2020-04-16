AUNT LILLIAN WAS ALWAYS HAPPY TO SEE HER FAMILY. I REMEMBER COMING TO TRINKLES HOTEL FOR

DINNER WHEN SHE WAS COOKING. SHE ALWAYS MADE SURE THAT HER NEPHEW GOT THE (RIGHT) AMOUNT OF FRIES WITH HIS MEAL. SHE WAS ALWAYS LOVING & FUN TO BE AROUND. I REMEMBER GETTING

TOGETHER WITH HER SISTERS, MY MOM & MY SISTERS FOR BREAKFAST WHEN WE COULD. SHE WAS ALWAYS SUPPORTIVE, JUST LIKE ALL MY AUNTS & UNCLES. I WISH WE COULD HAVE SPENT MORE TIME TOGETHER BUT LIFE GETS IN THE WAY. AUNT LILLIAN, I LOVE YOU. GOD BLESS

BRYAN BACHMAN

