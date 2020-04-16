AUNT LILLIAN WAS ALWAYS HAPPY TO SEE HER FAMILY. I REMEMBER COMING TO TRINKLES HOTEL FOR
DINNER WHEN SHE WAS COOKING. SHE ALWAYS MADE SURE THAT HER NEPHEW GOT THE (RIGHT) AMOUNT OF FRIES WITH HIS MEAL. SHE WAS ALWAYS LOVING & FUN TO BE AROUND. I REMEMBER GETTING
TOGETHER WITH HER SISTERS, MY MOM & MY SISTERS FOR BREAKFAST WHEN WE COULD. SHE WAS ALWAYS SUPPORTIVE, JUST LIKE ALL MY AUNTS & UNCLES. I WISH WE COULD HAVE SPENT MORE TIME TOGETHER BUT LIFE GETS IN THE WAY. AUNT LILLIAN, I LOVE YOU. GOD BLESS
Lillian M. Bachman, 81, of Cetronia, died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in Heidelberg Townshhip, September 25, 1938, Lillian was the daughter of the late Payson E. and Edna B. (Leaser) Bachman. She was employed as a cook at the former Trinkle's Cetronia Hotel Restaurant for many years before retiring. Lillian was a member of the United Church of Christ congregation of Cedar Union Church, (Cetronia) Allentown. Survivors: Children, Connie L. Alfred and her husband, Steve of West Virginia, Cindy L. Yorgey and her husband, Brian of Allentown, Terry D. Wuchter of Allentown; grandchildren, Jessica Labenberg and her husband, Zach, William Yorgey and his wife, Jennifer; great grandchildren, Sophia, Abigail, Leo, Chase; sisters, Arlene Dombroski of Jim Thorpe, Doris Oertner of Slatington; brother, Carl Bachman of Walnutport; predeceased by siblings, Kermit, Harold, Donald, LeRoy, Wilmer, and Verna Bachman. Service: Private graveside services will be held at Cedar Union Cemetery, (Cetronia) Allentown. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville PA 18078-0196.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.