Lillian M. (Reinert) Baer, 98, of Naples, FL, formerly of Schnecksville, PA, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Orchid Terrace at Moorings Park, Naples, FL. She was the wife of the late Raymond W. Baer. Born in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, August 23, 1920, Lillian was the daughter of the late Frank and Bessie M. (Kosman) Reinert. She was the co-owner of the former Village Fashions, in Schnecksville from 1965 – 1985. Prior to that, she and her late husband owned and operated the former Baer's Arco for 20 years and Baer's Mobile Home Court both located in Schnecksville. Lillian was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs. Active in the life of her community, Lillian was past president and life member of Community Fire Co. #1, Ladies Auxiliary, and past president and charter member of the former Upper Lehigh Lioness Club, both of Schnecksville.Survivors: Son, Bernard R. Baer and his wife, Judye of Naples, FL; grandsons, Christopher and Gregory; four great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; many nieces and nephews.Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Friday, May 17, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 – 11:00 am. Friday in the funeral home. Private interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Union U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary