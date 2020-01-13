|
Lillian M. (Kramer) Bilger, 92, formerly of Alburtis, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Carolyn's House, Hospice of Central PA, Harrisburg, PA. She was the widow of Donald C. Bilger, who died on September 22, 1980. Born in Alburtis, Lillian was a daughter of the late John E. and Irene (Reith) Kramer. She was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, Alburtis, where she was a member of the crafters group and former Sunday school teacher. She was employed as a Sewing Machine Operator at the former Royal Manufacturing, Alburtis, for 46 years, until her retirement when the company closed. Lillian was a member of the Secret Pal Girls in Alburtis, the Lower Macungie and Alburtis Senior Citizens groups, and was a former Campfire girl member, and later, a leader. Lillian was also an avid reader who enjoyed playing cards and traveling. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during the last three years, living in Harrisburg. She was a very proud grandmother of her two granddaughters. Lillian is survived by her two children, Dennis D. Bilger, husband of Jane Lyons, Sarasota, FL, and Virjean S. (Bilger), wife of David R. Dauksha, Harrisburg; two granddaughters, Kimberly J. Dauksha, Harrisburg, and Michelle S. Dauksha, Esq., Ellicott City, MD; a sister, Madeline I. (Kramer) King, Hummelstown; and one nephew. In addition to her husband, Donald, and her parents, Lillian was predeceased by a nephew. A funeral service to celebrate Lillian's life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Church of the Good Shepherd UCC, 135 Quarry Road, Alburtis, PA, with Reverend Homer Royer officiating. Burial will follow in Lehigh Zion Cemetery, Alburtis. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. The family requests contributions be made in Lillian's memory to Church of the Good Shepherd UCC (Address above) or Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 13, 2020