Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
LILLIAN M. FLUCK


1927 - 2019
LILLIAN M. FLUCK Obituary
Lillian M. Fluck, 92, formerly of Coopersburg, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Rittenhouse Village, Allentown. She is the wife of the late Lester K. Fluck, Jr. who died September 8, 2010. She was born in Miller Heights on May 21, 1927 to the late Earl and Florence (Schoenenberger) Seifert.

SURVIVORS: Sons: Robert E. (Wendy) of Breinigsville, James A. (Lana) of Brooklyn, PA, Richard W. of Bethlehem Twp.; 7 grandchildren: Robert, Eric, Heather, Brent, Seth, Austin, Alycia; 7 great grandchildren.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers: memorials to , 617 Main St. A, Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 19, 2019
