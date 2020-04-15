Lillian May Boberg
Lillian May Boberg, 95, of Allentown, passed away April 13, 2020 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home. Lillian worked as waitress, but foremost she was a loving but stern mother. Born in Harrison, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Lily Christiansen. Lillian loved to teach the good news about the Bible and her Lord, Jehovah. She was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, attending the Orefield Congregation. Survivors: Sons: Richard W. Boberg of Hellertown, David K. Boberg of Allentown and Gary J. Boberg of Virginia Beach, VA, Grandchildren: Jennifer Perry and Julie Easterday. She was preceded in death by a Daughter: Lois Boberg. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 15, 2020.
