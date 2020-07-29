Lillian Moyer, 58, of Allentown, died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill. She was the wife of Scott P. Moyer. The couple celebrated 30 years of marriage. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Mae E. Mayhew and the late Gumersino Aguila. Lillian was a graduate of Dieruff High School, Class of 1980 and was a member of Salisbury Fire Co #1. She was a bartender at Salisbury Fire Co #1 for the last 4 years and previously worked at Good Shepherd as a receptionist.



Survivors: Husband; Son, Garret Moyer of Allentown; and 5 Siblings. She was preceded in death by a Son, Sean Cieri in 2003.



Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.



