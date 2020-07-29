1/1
Lillian Moyer
Lillian Moyer, 58, of Allentown, died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill. She was the wife of Scott P. Moyer. The couple celebrated 30 years of marriage. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Mae E. Mayhew and the late Gumersino Aguila. Lillian was a graduate of Dieruff High School, Class of 1980 and was a member of Salisbury Fire Co #1. She was a bartender at Salisbury Fire Co #1 for the last 4 years and previously worked at Good Shepherd as a receptionist.

Survivors: Husband; Son, Garret Moyer of Allentown; and 5 Siblings. She was preceded in death by a Son, Sean Cieri in 2003.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
Moyer family, I am sorry for your loss. I used to work with Lil many years ago. God Bless your family.
Reta Harryn
Friend
July 28, 2020
SO sorry for your loss Scott and Garrett. Prayers of peace for your family.
Shannan Rigney
Family
July 28, 2020
I am lost for words Lillian You will truly be missed. I will always cherish the memories we had. God now his hands on you and you will always be safe. Loved you then and I love you now... Jeff garis. Tali my brother sorry for your loss
Jeffrey garis
Friend
July 28, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss Tali and Junior. I remember her from when you all lived on Liberty Street so many years ago. My condolences to you both.
Jeff Leonard
Friend
July 28, 2020
You always had a snarky comment or a cupcake to make me smile. You'll be missed
Mani Serrano
Friend
July 28, 2020
You will be missed my dear friend! I will never forget our memories at The Hartford/Prudential & our time spent together with Freda!! Your smile and laughter was contagious! You are so loved & will be missed by so many! Now you can be with your Son Sean. My sincere condolences to your family & friends. Memory Eternal!
Tonya J Smith-Green
Coworker
July 28, 2020
Too young for this angel to pass on! Sending love and caring to her family. I worked with Lillian at Hartford
Paula Spiece
Friend
July 28, 2020
I was glad I had the opportunity to work with Lil. She was sweet and funny. So sad to hear of her passing. My prayers go out to her family. No more suffering now. Rest in peace.
Cathy Trexler
Coworker
July 28, 2020
Rip aunt lil may you not be in pain no more an wait for the rest of us. Tell sean hi I love him miss you love you
Cynthia Forro
Family
July 28, 2020
Scott and Garret,
I’m so very sorry to hear about Lill. She was one of the greatest friends I had even though we didn’t always stay in touch. I will never forget all the wonderful memories with her. Sending prayers to you both during this difficult time.
Tracy Suranofsky
Friend
July 28, 2020
What can I say my friend, I will miss you more than words could ever explain. I will see you again, until then, I love you girl ❤
Rest easy Lady, we got everything covered for you down here
Mary Jo Necessary
Family
July 28, 2020
God Bless , you'll be missed and Loved by all
Bob Watson
Friend
