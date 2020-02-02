Home

Services
Robert C Weir Funeral Home
1802 W Turner St
Allentown, PA 18104
610-433-7936
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert C Weir Funeral Home
1802 W Turner St
Allentown, PA 18104
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Robert C Weir Funeral Home
1802 W Turner St
Allentown, PA 18104
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Church
18th & Turner Sts.
Allentown, PA
Resources
Lillian Negoescu Obituary
Lillian Negoescu, 87, of Allentown, died January 30, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital Allentown, PA. She was married to Nicholas Negoescu. She worked for Bell Atlantic/ Verizon for more than 30 yrs. in Allentown. She was the district deputy Gran Matron for Eastern Star in Allentown. Lillian was involved in Prison Ministry for many years. She will be missed by her granddog Comet.

Survivors: daughters: Alexandria George, DO and Barry, JoAnn and Paul Dahan and Rhea Supplee and Michael Schuetz and son: LLoyd Negoescu and Renate Blaschek and 5 grandchildren.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Feb 5 Wednesday at 10:30 am at Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Church, 18th & Turner Sts., Allentown.

Viewing: Tuesday 5-7:00pm and Wednesday 9-10:15 AM at Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 1802 Turner St., Allentown, PA. Interment: in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. www.WeirFuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 2, 2020
