Lillian Nush
1926 - 2020
Lillian Nush, 94, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 15, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Nush who passed away in March of 2014. Born on June 17, 1926, in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late George and Josephine (Astl) Bosh. She was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northampton. Lillian spent her working years as a sorter for various Lehigh Valley Mills. Lillian is survived by two daughters: Patricia, wife of Larry Hillbert, Whitehall; and Kathleen Christman, Whitehall; and two grandchildren: Charlene and Brandon. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lillian's memory to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1343 Newport Ave., Northampton, Pa 18067. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
