T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Lillian P. Walk Obituary
Lillian P. Walk, 99, of Palmerton, passed away Friday, January 17, in Mahoning Valley Nursing Home, Mahoning Twp. She was the wife of the late Mahlon E. Walk.

She worked as a sewing machine operator for the former Scotty's Fashions, Little Gap, for 30 years until retiring in 1983.

Lillian was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bowmanstown, as well as both the Chestnut Ridge and Palmerton senior centers.

She was an avid tatter and crocheter in her later years.

Born in Palmerton, Lillian was a daughter of the late Alexander and Annie (Benninger) Lauchnor.

Survivors: Many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughter Phyllis; sisters Elsie, Florence, Flossie, Mabel, Gertrude and Madeline; brothers George and John. She was the last of her immediate family.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 21 at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday.

Contributions: Aquashicola Fire Company, PO Box 41, Aquashicola 18012-0041.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 18, 2020
