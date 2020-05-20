Lillian R. Wolf
1938 - 2020
Lillian R. Wolf, 82, of Breinigsville, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. Born May 17, 1938 in Moore Township, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose T. (Schramel) Wolf. A graduate of Fordham University Lillian worked at Morgan Guaranty Trust Co. of New York for 37 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Bath. She was a member of Northampton Public Library Civil War and Book Club. In addition to being an avid reader she was also an avid NASCAR and NY Mets fan. She enjoyed going to bingo and the casinos. Survivors: many cousins and friends. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. A memorial mass will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to a charity of one's choice in loving memory of Lillian.

Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May 19, 2020
Lillian was always pleasant to talk to whenever we met sometimes at redners while shopping met her through the geosit family rest in peace lillian
jack geiger
Friend
