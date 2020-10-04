1/1
Lillian S. Schaedler
1923 - 2020
Lillian Stefko Schaedler, 97, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was the widow of Kurt O. Schaedler. Born on February 10, 1923 in Bethlehem, Lillian was a daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth (Danyi) Stefko. Lilian worked as a legal secretary for Bethlehem Steel for many years before retiring. She was the treasurer of the 1941 graduating class of Liberty High School and a 1945 graduate of Moravian College. She was a member of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, Delta Sigma Phi fraternity and Christ Church United Church of Christ. She always enjoyed going to the Metropolitan Opera, baking and was very involved in her community.

Survivors: Lillian will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by brother, Elmer Stefko.

Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem 18018, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. A memory tribute may be placed at cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lillian's memory to Department of Development & Alumni Engagement, Moravian College, 1200 Main St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 or to the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, 440 Heckewelder Pl, Bethlehem, PA 18018.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 4, 2020.
