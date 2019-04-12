Lillian (Lynne) Rubenstein Simon of Aventura, Florida passed away on April 9, 2019 in Savannah, Georgia. Lillian was born in Augusta, Georgia on November 21, 1922. She was the daughter of David and Dora Shapiro Rubenstein formerly of 2407 McDowell Street, Augusta, Georgia. To Lynne, the family home was known as "Pedro Villa".Lynne was the valedictorian of Harriet Tubman High School and attended University of Alabama. During World War II Lynne had a weekly news column for the University Hospital News in Augusta. Among her many accomplishments, Lynne was most proud of her induction into "Who's Who in American Women" in 1960. She was a President of the American Council of Jewish Women and the founder of Pixie Play House while living in Beaver Falls, Pa. Lynne, was a Democratic Committee Woman in Allentown Pa. While in living Aventura, Fl. she was very active in the Jewish Federation and the United Jewish Appeal. Among her many talents, Lynne was a prolific free-lance writer and an accomplished pianist.Unfortunately, Lynne was predeceased by her eldest daughter Debbie Simon Safer in August of 2018. Lynne is survived by her daughter Denise Simon Silverstein and her husband Stephen of Sands Point, New York and their children Dara and David Silverstein. Dara lives in Phoenix Arizona with her husband Jonathan Cohen and their two children James Emmanuel and Leo Elon.David Silverstein lives in New York City. Among other grandchildren are Stephen and Shifra Safer and their three children Shai, Esther and Nitzevet of Savannah, Ga. Joshua and Serenity Safer and their children Aviva and Miriam also of Savannah, Ga. Adam Safer and his wife Julia of Athens, Ga. Lynne is also survived by two sisters Jane Rubenstein Goodman and Barbara Rubenstein Moss in addition to her seven nieces and nephews. Lynne left a beautiful and meaningful legacy. Her generosity, compassion and intense love touched all who were in her life. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary