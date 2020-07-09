1/1
Lillian V. Boger
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian V. Boger, 92 years, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown of COVID-19. Formerly of Orefield, she had been a resident at Cedar View Apts for many years. Born in Lowhill Twp she was the daughter of the late Earling and Annie (Frey) Billig.

Lillian had a great affection for cats. The family would like to thank the staff at Cedarbrook for the wonderful care they provided for Lillian.

Survivors: Sons, Sherwood W. Boger (Tony) of Orefield, Gerald A. Boger (Rodney) of Palmerton, Kenneth C. Boger (Dorothy) of New Tripoli, and Marlin S. Boger (Cheryl) of Slatington; daughters, Delores F. Miller of New Tripoli, Louise A. Mulqueen of Walnutport; grandchildren, Rebecca, Lisa, Corey, Jennifer, Amanda, Jesse, Marlin, Jr., Justin, Tara, and Frank; 6 great grandchildren.

Services will take place at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 13 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville with the Rev. Sally D. Zelker officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, Morgenland Cemetery. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. Please note that state guidelines will be followed, face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Morgenland Cemetery Assoc., c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Service
11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Louise Mulqueen
Mother
July 8, 2020
Louise Mulqueen
Mother
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved