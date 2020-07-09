Lillian V. Boger, 92 years, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown of COVID-19. Formerly of Orefield, she had been a resident at Cedar View Apts for many years. Born in Lowhill Twp she was the daughter of the late Earling and Annie (Frey) Billig.
Lillian had a great affection for cats. The family would like to thank the staff at Cedarbrook for the wonderful care they provided for Lillian.
Survivors: Sons, Sherwood W. Boger (Tony) of Orefield, Gerald A. Boger (Rodney) of Palmerton, Kenneth C. Boger (Dorothy) of New Tripoli, and Marlin S. Boger (Cheryl) of Slatington; daughters, Delores F. Miller of New Tripoli, Louise A. Mulqueen of Walnutport; grandchildren, Rebecca, Lisa, Corey, Jennifer, Amanda, Jesse, Marlin, Jr., Justin, Tara, and Frank; 6 great grandchildren.
Services will take place at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 13 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville with the Rev. Sally D. Zelker officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, Morgenland Cemetery. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
. Please note that state guidelines will be followed, face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Morgenland Cemetery Assoc., c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.