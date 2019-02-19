Lillian V. Walker (Simpson), "Tuttie", 94 years young, of Wall Township NJ, formerly of Allentown and Lehigh Township Pa, completed her journey home with her loving family by her side, on February.12th, 2019. Lillian was born to James and Alleta Walker (Easton) of Danielsville, PA on July 17, 1924. She grew up in a farming community and spent her younger years helping her parents run three family farms and performing with her father's band. Lillian was a member at St. Paul's UCC, and attended the local One Room School House and graduated, Class of 1941 from Lehigh Township High School. She then married and later divorced, the late Arthur Charles Simpson, having two children, and raised many others as her very own. She was an amazing woman who touched many lives and will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.Lillian is survived by her children: Leticia Walker and her spouse Donna Shields, Donna Simpson, Debbie Lee, Sandra Brantly, Terry Simpson, Stephen Walker, Symon Walker. Grandchildren: Jayson Simpson, Shawn Simpson, Jeremy Holmes, Michael Quaye, Christopher Quaye, spouse Jacky, Johnnathan Quaye, spouse Jennifer, Zackery Quaye, Joshua Lee, Jessica Lee-Brooks, spouse Sam. Great grandchildren: Jayson, Megan, Amanda, Ashley, Justin, Cyrus, Bryce, Jaelyn, Alijah, Zahryne, Zaizel, Zemont, Zylis, Nikaiyah, Camden, Jayceon, Samaira, Jericko. Great Great Grandchild: Raina. Lillian was predeceased by her beloved daughter Catherine M. Quaye'Visitation and Services will be held at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 787 Almond Rd., Walnutport, Pa. on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Visitation 10:00 am- 11:00 am, followed Service and Graveside Prayer, at Indianland Cemetary located at St. Paul's UCC. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary