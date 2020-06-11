Lillie I. Heleva
1924 - 2020
Lillie I. Heleva, 95, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Stanley R. Heleva. Born July 10, 1924 in Chapmans, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert A. Arndt and Lucy I. (Pope) Schweitzer. Lillie retired in 1984 after working many years as a waitress at Hess's Patio in Allentown. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Northampton. Lillie was a board member of Friendly Fifties in Northampton. She also volunteered for more than 20 years with Meals on Wheels, Lehigh County and 6 years at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. Survivors: daughters, Carol A., wife of George Krause, Judith L. Heleva, and Lydia J., wife of Frank Hanner; son, Stanley R.; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Medical Surgical ICU 2K, 1200 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown, PA 18103 in loving memory of Lillie.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
June 10, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
