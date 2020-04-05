|
Lillie M. Youse, 92, passed away April 4, 2020 at Pennsburg Manor. She was the wife of the late Clifford G. Youse, Sr., who passed away in 2000, and she was the daughter of the late Allison Leonard Shafer and Eva Ida (Hoffman). Lillie was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Old Zionsville.
Survivors: Son, Clifford G. Youse, Jr. and his wife, Susan; Grandchildren, Clifford Youse, III and Debra Diver; 4 Great-Granddaughters and 3 Great-Great-Granddaughters; Brother, Allison J. Shafer.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020