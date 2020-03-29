Home

Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
Lily Ann Repasch


1935 - 2020
Lily Ann Repasch Obituary
Lily Ann LeVan Repasch, 84, born December 10, 1935, died peacefully March 23, 2020 following a long battle with dementia. She was predeceased by her husband Mike Repasch, her brother David LeVan, her son-in-law John Mooney, her daughter-in-law Donna Slate Repasch, and her niece Dawn LeVan Clark. She is survived by her four children Dana Merville Mooney & Andy Berardinelli, Donna Griff & husband Stan, of Byram, NJ, Lee Repasch of Denver, CO, and Michael Repasch of Newton, NJ; as well as 8 grandchildren: Jessica and Mark Merville, Mike and Matt Mooney, Jonny and Megan Griff, and Mikey and Donny Repasch, as well as her sisters-in-law, Margaret Dales of North Carolina and Gail LeVan of Bethlehem, PA, and her nieces and nephew and their families.

A celebration of Lily's life will be held once all threats of COVID-19 have passed. Watch for updates on the Goble Funeral Home of Sparta website or on our family's Facebook pages
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2020
