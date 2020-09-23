Lily "Jane" Pochek, 91 of Coopersburg, PA formerly of Easton, PA died Sept. 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Albert F. Pochek for 50 years before his passing in 2000. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ she was a daughter of the late Margaret (Murtha) and Arthur Coogan, Sr. She worked for the USAF in Stuttgart, Germany for the NCO Wives Club and was employed by the Christmas Club in Forks Twp. for 6 years. She and her husband were members of the Nazareth and Saucon Square Dance Clubs in the 1980's. She is survived by her son: Albert Pochek, Jr. (wife Cathy) with whom she resided; her daughter: Cyndy Pochek (fiancé Randy Kohler) of Easton; grandson: Kyle Pochek (wife Kayla); sisters: Margaret Miller, Dyann Coogan-Hall; brother: Arthur Coogan; nieces and nephews. A sister Blanche Jones and Jane's beloved dog Pickles died earlier.
Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Logan's Heroes, 9411 Kings Hwy., E. Greenville, PA 18041. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com
.