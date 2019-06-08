Linda A. Ebert, 77, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the former wife of Bruce S. Ebert. Linda was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Kenneth B. Crisp and Goldie I. (Fenstermaker) Waltman. She was a graduate of Parkland High School Class of 1960. Linda was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown. She volunteered with the United Way, Meals on Wheels and the Leonard Poole Foundation. Linda enjoyed cruise traveling and spending time with her family and friends especially her beloved grandchildren. Survivors: Daughters, Tari Ebert of Allentown and Lisa Nagle and her husband Timothy of Allentown; brother, Gerald J. Waltman of New Ringgold, PA; grandchildren, Evan, Jack and Jessica.Services: 11:00 A.M. Thursday in the Christ Lutheran Church 1245 Hamilton St., Allentown. Call 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Thursday in the church. Interment will be in the Jordan U.C.C. Church, Cemetery. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: The Sanctuary at Haafsville 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031 or 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Published in Morning Call on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary