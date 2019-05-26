|
Linda A. (nee Bowes) Maholick age 72, of Whitehall, PA passed away on May 22, 2019. Daughter of Norma L. (nee Dent) and the late Thomas M. Bowes. Linda was employed by Good Shepherd Rehab Hospital. She enjoyed crocheting, and loved to read. Thrived on loving her grandchildren and spending time with family
Loving wife of Walter Maholick; beloved mother of Karen (Matt) Panik, Jennifer and the late Mark Maholick; sister of Thomas Bowes Jr.; cherished Grammy of Madison, Savanna, Hunter, Jack, Kathryn, Claire and Alana. Also survived by her daughter in law Karen (nee Tallon) Maholick.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, May 28, 9 A.M. St Pius X, 220 Lawrence Rd., Broomall, PA 19008, and to her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arr. O'Leary F.H. (Springfield, PA)
Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019